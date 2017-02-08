Follow us on

Updated: 1:43 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

'Crashed space capsule' turns out to be repainted cement mixer

Pretty good paint job

View Larger
'Crashed space capsule' turns out to be repainted cement mixer photo
Photo credit: Arizona Department of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS / Twitter)

By Cox Media Group

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. —

Drivers in Arizona were looking for lost astronauts after seeing what they thought was a space capsule in a field.

After receiving numerous 911 calls, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed it was just an art installation. The "capsule" is an abandoned cement mixer with a vintage parachute attached. Artist Jack Millard bought the mixer for $200 and spent two days transforming it, with the permission of the land owners.

"The cement mixer was abandoned there for 30 years, just rusting in the field," Millard told The Arizona Republic.

Millard painted it to look like the capsules astronauts use to return to Earth after space missions. It even fooled a former NASA engineer, who was among those reporting it to police.

