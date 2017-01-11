Couple reportedly tries to abduct young child

By Michael Purdy

An investigation is underway, after a couple recently tried to abduct a 7-year-old boy from his own yard.

Police report the incident allegedly happened on Sunday in Claremore, on South 4120 Road.

The mother, Sarah Carter, tells us her heart is still beating fast.

"I'm terrified," the mother said. "That is every parent's worst nightmare."

The boy reportedly told them no and went looking for his dad. KRMG's told the couple had left the scene, before the dad could confront them.

So far, a description of the couple hasn't been released. We do know they were said to be driving in a white four-door sedan with tinted windows.