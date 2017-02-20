Follow us on

Posted: 1:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

Costume shops running low on Trump wigs

POTUS hair pieces in high demand during pre-lenten Carnival season

Trump election has parallels to Andrew Jackson's presidency
In this Feb. 16, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Andrew Jackson's triumph over John Quincy Adams in 1828 bore striking similarities to Donald Trump's win over Hillary Clinton last year and the president's team has seized upon the parallels, equating Trump's message of disruptive economic populism with Jackson's pledge to represent the common man. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Glenn Schroeder

Just about everyone wants to be Donald Trump this Carnival season in Austria - so much so that some costume rental shops have run out of wigs miming the U.S. president's signature hairstyle.

State broadcaster ORF cites Manuela Plank, who says she has taken to fashioning normal blond hairpieces into Trump wigs just to meet the demand.

She said over the weekend she had run out of ready-made ones in her own store in the village of Pfaffstaetten, south of Vienna, and they are generally hard to find elsewhere.

Austria celebrates the pre-Lenten Carnival season with scores of balls and other masked events in the winter.

