Costco might raise membership fees

Posted: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Steve Berg
Business Insider says the popular warehouse club retailing giant Costco might be considering a modest increase to its membership fees.
An analyst with UBS says basic membership will likely go up $5 to $60 for basic membership and up $10 to $120 for the executive membership.
In an earnings call, Costco's CFO did not rule out the possibility of an increase.
Historically, the chain has raised its fees every 5 to 6 years, and it's now been 5 years since its last increase.
Costco opened its first store in Tulsa, near 101st and Memorial, in April of last year.
