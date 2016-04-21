Costco might raise membership fees

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 12: A Costco sign is displayed on March 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By Steve Berg

Business Insider says the popular warehouse club retailing giant Costco might be considering a modest increase to its membership fees.

An analyst with UBS says basic membership will likely go up $5 to $60 for basic membership and up $10 to $120 for the executive membership.

In an earnings call, Costco's CFO did not rule out the possibility of an increase.

Historically, the chain has raised its fees every 5 to 6 years, and it's now been 5 years since its last increase.

Costco opened its first store in Tulsa, near 101st and Memorial, in April of last year.

