Posted: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

Costco brands do well against big-name makers

Study says some even ranked better

Costco
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 12: A Costco sign is displayed on March 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Costco photo
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By Steve Berg

Good news for Costco fans.

Kiplinger says a recent study by the University of California found that the Costco's in-store brand, Kirkland, is as good or even better than the products made by big-name manufacturers.

Some example include the Kirkland olive oil, Kirkland vodka and tequila.

The site says even Kirkland golf balls did well in a comparison test with Titleist.

Click here for more from Kiplinger.

