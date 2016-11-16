Costco brands do well against big-name makers

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 12: A Costco sign is displayed on March 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By Steve Berg

Good news for Costco fans.

Kiplinger says a recent study by the University of California found that the Costco's in-store brand, Kirkland, is as good or even better than the products made by big-name manufacturers.

Some example include the Kirkland olive oil, Kirkland vodka and tequila.

The site says even Kirkland golf balls did well in a comparison test with Titleist.

