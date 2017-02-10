Man who lost 3 daughters in Christmas fire dies

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:03 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
STAMFORD, Cn —
Matthew Badger, the Connecticut man who lost his three daughters in a fire on Christmas Day 2011, had died, according to the foundation he started. He was 51, the New York Post reported.
Badge started the Lily Sarah Grace Fund, named for his daughters — 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger and 9-year-old Lily Badger — after their deaths in the Stamford, Connecticut, blaze.
“When LSG first started, it was to honor the lives and memories of Matthew’s daughters,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “Spurred by the vision of Matthew, and co-founder Abby Ballin, countless numbers of children nationwide have benefited from classroom learning experiences enriched by the arts and creativity.”
No cause of death was given.
“He is with his children,” Badger’s ex-wife, Madonna Badger, wrote in a Facebook post. “My heart is broken but also joyous that they are together.”
Badger had won a total of $7 million against the contractors Madonna had hired to renovate the 116-year-old Stamford mansion where the children and Madonna’s parents, Lomer and Pauline Johnson, died in the blaze, the Post reported.
He was still suing the city of Stamford for $3 million, alleging inspectors allowed his children and ex-wife to live in a fire trap, according to the Post.
Officials said a bag of smoldering ash and embers left in a first-floor mudroom caused the fire. The girls wanted the ash removed from the fireplace so that Santa Claus could come through the chimney, WPIX reported.
We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Matthew Badger, LSG co-founder. When LSG first started, it...Posted by Lily Sarah Grace Fund on Thursday, February 9, 2017
Matthew Badger. He was a wonderful man with a generous heart. He was an amazing Dad to his girls, Lily, Sarah and Grace....Posted by Madonna Badger on Thursday, February 9, 2017
