Community coming together after vehicle crashes into restaurant

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
Collinsville, Okla. —
We told you nearly a week ago, about a vehicle crashing into a very popular Collinsville restaurant.
Since then, the community has donated thousands of dollars to the owners of the Silver Dollar Cafe, to help get it back open. One area business owner says it's a no-brainer to help them out.
"Being a small business owner is hard enough as it is," business owner said. "Then something tragic like that happens. I would definitely want people to band together and come help me out. Why not do the same for them?"
The community is also hosting a T-shirt sale to collect funds for the restaurant.
No word on when the restaurant will be back open.
