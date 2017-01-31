Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Community coming together after vehicle crashes into restaurant

No word on when the restaurant will reopen

View Larger
Restaurant damage
Courtesy of FOX23 News
Restaurant damage

Related

South Tulsa restaurant reopens, future problem begins in January
Vehicle leaves highway, crashes into building
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Collinsville, Okla. —

We told you nearly a week ago, about a vehicle crashing into a very popular Collinsville restaurant. 

Since then, the community has donated thousands of dollars to the owners of the  Silver Dollar Cafe, to help get it back open.  One area business owner says it's a no-brainer to help them out.

"Being a small business owner is hard enough as it is," business owner said.  "Then something tragic like that happens.  I would definitely want people to band together and come help me out.  Why not do the same for them?"

The community is also hosting a T-shirt sale to collect funds for the restaurant.

No word on when the restaurant will be back open.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 