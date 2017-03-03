Follow us on

    Updated: 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 | Posted: 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017

    City employee sets up secret bedroom in government building

    That's a lot of work

    File photo of a headboard (Flickr/Design Folly)
    CRANSTON, Ri —

    People who spend a lot of time at work often joke about setting up a bed at the office. 

    A Cranston Highway Department worker from Rhode Island, who just sold his house, set up a makeshift bedroom in the department’s building, WPRI reported. A picture that is gaining attention online shows a bed, nightstand, coffee maker, slippers and pajamas.

    Robert Coupe, city administration director, confirmed that the bedroom was used for a short period of time, and the person was disciplined, WPRI reported. Looks like the person won’t be sleeping on, or at, the job anymore. 

    Read more at WPRI

