City employee sets up secret bedroom in government building

A Cranston Highway Department worker from Rhode Island, who just sold his house, set up a makeshift bedroom in the department’s building, WPRI reported. A picture that is gaining attention online shows a bed, nightstand, coffee maker, slippers and pajamas.
Robert Coupe, city administration director, confirmed that the bedroom was used for a short period of time, and the person was disciplined, WPRI reported. Looks like the person won’t be sleeping on, or at, the job anymore.
