City cleaning up one butt at a time

By Michael Purdy

A new program is really stomping out littering in Oklahoma City.



However, would it work in Tulsa?



Since August, OKC has taken part in the Cigarette Litter Prevention program.



An OKC newspaper reports more than 15,000 butts have been collected in 23 aluminum and fire-resistant cigarette waste recycling stations installed around the Central Business District. The manager of Downtown OKC says this has really helped with littering.



"People are going to smoke," Jerry Church, operations manager for DowntownOKC told the OKC newspaper. "From a city beautification perspective, if I can keep the cigarette butts out of the streets, out of the gutters, out of the stormwater drains, that's what matters."



Do you think Tulsa should do the same thing?