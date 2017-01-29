Follow us on

Posted: 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

Chinese New Year boosts demand for renting fake girlfriends, boyfriends

Chinese New Year
Photo credit: Anthony Kwan / Getty Images

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BEIJING —

Looking for a fake girlfriend or boyfriend? There's an app for that.

According to Reuters, singles in China are turning to Help Me Plz and other date-rental apps to hire phony significant others to please pushy parents.

Business was booming over the weekend for Chinese New Year celebrations, Hire Me Plz founder Cao Tiantian told Reuters.

"Over 1,000 users on our platform have signed up as dates for hire for the New Year's break," said Tiantian, whose app has 700,000 users.

Dates cost anywhere from 1 yuan (15 cents) to 1,999 yuan ($290) per hour, Reuters reported.

