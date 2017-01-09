Chili Bowl Nationals underway in midtown Tulsa

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
The Chili Bowl Nationals grew from a local midget car race in the 1980s to what it is now: a worldwide spectacle.
Emmett Hahn, one of the original race organizers told KRMG during the event’s 30th Anniversary in 2016 that the Chili Bowl is now one of the most famous races in the world, according to USA Today.
“The Chili Bowl was voted the fifth most popular motorsports event in the world, so that speaks volumes.’ Hahn said.
Drivers and fans travel from all over the nation, some from around the world to either take part in the racing or to watch. That means millions of dollars being spent at Tulsa hotels, restaurants and other shops.
“These people that come to this Chili Bowl, they come with a lot of money in their pocket.” Hahn added.
The impact on the Tulsa economy is estimated to be more than $15 million.
Chili Bowl fans will be watching this year to see if Rico Abreu can win his third consecutive Chili Bowl.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}