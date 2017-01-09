Chili Bowl Nationals underway in midtown Tulsa

By Skyler Cooper

The Chili Bowl Nationals grew from a local midget car race in the 1980s to what it is now: a worldwide spectacle.

Emmett Hahn, one of the original race organizers told KRMG during the event’s 30th Anniversary in 2016 that the Chili Bowl is now one of the most famous races in the world, according to USA Today.

“The Chili Bowl was voted the fifth most popular motorsports event in the world, so that speaks volumes.’ Hahn said.

Drivers and fans travel from all over the nation, some from around the world to either take part in the racing or to watch. That means millions of dollars being spent at Tulsa hotels, restaurants and other shops.

“These people that come to this Chili Bowl, they come with a lot of money in their pocket.” Hahn added.

The impact on the Tulsa economy is estimated to be more than $15 million.

Chili Bowl fans will be watching this year to see if Rico Abreu can win his third consecutive Chili Bowl.

