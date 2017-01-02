Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

'Chicken and waffles' on menu at some McDonald's restaurants

Now that sounds good

chicken mcgriddle
Starting Monday through April 26, McDonald’s guests in Florida can order Chicken McGriddles from the all-day breakfast menu and enjoy the taste of chicken and waffles on the go. (Photo: ActionNewsJax.com)

Related

Woman accused of exposing herself in front of her 4 kids at barber shop
Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for NBC
Florida man caught illegally fishing tased 3 times by FWC officer
6-year-old accidentally orders cookies, dollhouse from Amazon Alexa
Man spots wanted car moments after seeing Amber Alert

By Cox Media Group

JACKSONVILLE, Fl —

McDonald’s restaurants in Florida have announced a new addition to the menu inspired by the popular brunch favorite, chicken and waffles.

Starting Monday through April 26, McDonald’s guests in Florida can order Chicken McGriddles from the all-day breakfast menu and enjoy the taste of chicken and waffles on the go.

>> Read more trending stories

“Chicken McGriddles have been a not-so-secret, secret McDonald’s menu item for a while, and we are thrilled to officially add it to the menu so all guests are aware and can enjoy this great sandwich,” said Will Garcia, local McDonald’s owner/operator.

As announced in 2016, the McGriddles cakes nestles the crispy McChicken patty. The McChicken Biscuit joins the Chicken McGriddles on McDonald’s all-day breakfast menu.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 