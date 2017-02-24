Chef creates sushi doughnuts

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

You’ve heard of jelly roll doughnuts. A South Carolina chef has introduced sushi doughnuts to the Southeast.

Will Bates, a sushi chef at Oktopi in Pawleys Island, told USA Today he was inspired to create a sushi-shaped doughnut after watching an online video that showed a similar creation. He said he created two patties made out of rice and spread avocado puree and spicy crab in the center. Bates then molded the patties into the shape of a doughnut, cut a hole in the center and layered fish on top of it.

"The variety is endless, you can put whatever you want on it," Bates told USA Today. "It's just like a roll in the shape of a circle, but you'll need a knife and fork or chopsticks to eat it."

A doughnut shape is not Bates’ first venture into imaginative sushi. He also has created sushi burritos and sushi corndogs. Other sushi lovers have created similar sushi doughnut concoctions, even sharing their methods on video.

"People jump on it because it's colorful, fun and different," Bates said.