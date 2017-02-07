Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:03 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Cheeto sells for nearly $100k on eBay

Resembles a slain gorilla

View Larger
Harambe-looking Cheeto
Twitter
Harambe-looking Cheeto

By Don Bishop

An expensive snack is snapped up on eBay.

A Cheeto that bears a resemblance to slain gorilla Harambe has sold for nearly $100,000 on eBay.
   

Bidding on the cheese snack the seller said he found in a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos began at $11.99 on Jan. 28.

It ended early Tuesday morning with a winning bid of $99,900.

The listing showed a picture of the Cheeto side-by-side with a gorilla climbing a tree.
   

Harambe has become fodder for internet jokes since his death last May.

He was shot dead by handlers at the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a small boy who had gotten into his enclosure.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 