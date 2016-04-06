Follow us on

Posted: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Chatty suspect gets busted for trafficking

He reportedly admitted his intent to sell drugs

Meth
U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency
Meth

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

You do have the right to remain silent, but one Tulsa suspect felt like being chatty.

Tulsa officers came into contact with Melvin Porter on Monday regarding a homicide investigation.

This happened around 8:50 a.m., on West Latimer Street.  

Police say they ended up recovering 32.2 grams of meth on him, along with paraphernalia.  While being questioned, Porter reportedly was happy to chat.

"The suspect also verbalized an intent to sell the meth," police said.

Porter was taken to the Tulsa County Jail.  He faces multiple counts including trafficking and possession of a controlled drug with intent. 

 

[Information from arrest and booking report]

