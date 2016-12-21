Charge filed in Tulsa's 80th homicide for 2016

By Don Bishop

A shooting victim who was found outdoors near Admiral and Charles Page Boulevard dies at the hospital.

Tulsa police tell us the 35-year old man was found at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday near 1400 West Admiral Boulevard.

His name has not been released.

Fugitive Warrants detectives located 27-year old Andrew McGee and arrested him.

We're told enough evidence exists for McGee to be charged with first degree murder.

If you have information on this murder, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677, the Homicide Tip Line at 918 798 8477 or email homicide@homicide.org.

This is Tulsa's 80th homicide for 2016.



