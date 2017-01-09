Caught on video: Deer gallivants through Lexus dealership

By Cox Media Group

The newest 2107 model at Nalley Lexus Roswell is quick, sleek and take turns quickly. It also jumps in the air.

We’re talking about the deer that paid the luxury car dealership a visit.

The energetic visitor came bounding in through an open window, frolicked for a minute then barreled back out the door. While it doesn’t seem to have kicked any tires, it did seem to leap over a couch.

Neither fauna nor car salesman was injured.

“The little guy made it out perfectly safe, but he still has not returned any of our follow up sales calls,” Nalley Lexus noted in a wry Facebook post.

Check out the action: