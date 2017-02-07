Follow us on

Posted: 8:58 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017

‘Cash me ousside’ teen on wrong path, father says; he’s raising money to help her

Girl has been in trouble a lot

By Scott Andera

Cox Media Group

PALM BEACH, Fla. —

The young Florida girl made famous by uttering the phrase “cash me ousside, how bou dat?” on “Dr. Phil,” Danielle Bregoli, has Internet stardom, her trademark "Cash me ousside" catchphrase and a $40,000 offer to appear at a Miami music festival.

She was also apparently involved in a recent altercation in downtown Lake Worth, Florida, and was removed from a flight in Los Angeles for reportedly punching another passenger.

For Ira Peskowitz, her estranged father, it’s not a path he wants to see he 13-year-old from Boynton Beach continue down. 

That’s why Peskowitz, a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy, started a Go Fund Me page. He wants help raising money to “get her the proper help she needs to be able to have a happy and healthy life in a stable home with a strong positive future,” he said on the page.

The page, which lists a goal of $50,000, has received $1,765 as of late Sunday morning.

Peskowitz told the Palm Beach Post last month he is “appalled” by the videos and their reach.

Sources connected to the teen said she doesn’t want the help, according to a report from celebrity tabloid website TMZ.

