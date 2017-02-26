Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

'Cash me Ousside' teen clashes with woman at bar

She's been in the news a LOT

Danielle 'Cash me outside' Dr. Phil
(CBS Television Distribution/Dr. Phil)

Related

Oscars 2017: 'Moonlight' wins Best Picture after 'La La Land' mistakenly announced
Photos: Notable deaths 2017 gallery
Photos: Notable deaths 2017
Who is 'Gary from Chicago'? Surprise Oscars guest sparks memes
Oscars 2017: 'Moonlight' wins Best Picture after 'La La Land' mistakenly announced
Oscars 2017: Social media reacts to 'Moonlight,' 'La La Land' gaffe

Cox Media Group

LAKE WORTH, Fla. —

Infamous Boynton Beach 13-year-old Danielle Bregoli, who gained viral fame via the catchphrase "Cash me Ousside" on Dr. Phil's television show, apparently was involved in an altercation in downtown Lake Worth on Saturday night during the annual Street Painting Festival, a social media post shows.

>> Read more trending news

According to an Instagram post by Kavasutra, Danielle allegedly attacked a patron in front of a kava bar. The post said the "older woman was concerned with Danielle being out late." 

A video posted on Kavasutra's YouTube page with the title "Cash me outside Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli trio attacks old lady" shows a 37-second clip taken by a security camera. Danielle, accompanied by two other teens, is seen approaching several women sitting outside the bar while words are exchanged. The video does not include audio.

According to the poster of the YouTube clip: "It was a quiet evening of the ldub st. Painting festival, when we caught her outside. The lady was concerned with her being out late, and Danielle didn't want to hear it."

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 