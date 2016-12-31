Carrie Fisher laid to rest in urn shaped like a giant Prozac pill

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:48 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 | Posted: 9:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By Cox Media Group
LOS ANGELES, Ca —
Carrie Fisher was one of a kind, so it should come as no surprise that she would be just as unique in death as she was in life.
Photos of Fisher's brother, Todd, show him carrying an urn shaped like a giant Prozac pill to mother Debbie Reynolds’ funeral, where some of Fisher's ashes were buried with Reynolds.
">January 6, 2017
Carrie Fisher's urn is a huge Prozac pill https://t.co/l9ns7qKcmzpic.twitter.com/0xbB7rVze2— Hollywood Reporter (@THR)https://t.co/l9ns7qKcmzpic.twitter.com/0xbB7rVze2— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2017
Carrie Fisher's urn is a huge Prozac pill
According to "Entertainment Tonight," Todd said the giant pill was one of Fisher's favorite possessions, and they couldn’t think of anything more fitting to put her in.
>> PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
“Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill,” Todd said. “She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be.”
>> Meryl Streep sings Carrie Fisher’s favorite song at her memorial
“We couldn’t find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that,” he added. “It was her favorite thing, and so that’s how you do it. And so they’re together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we’re OK with that.”
Fisher, 60, died late last month after suffering a heart attack, and Reynolds, 84, died one day after her daughter.
Reynolds was laid to rest on Friday in Los Angeles, one day after a private memorial service was held for Fisher. A public memorial is being planned for a future date.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}