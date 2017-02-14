Follow us on

Updated: 6:56 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 | Posted: 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

Coast Guard suspends search for Carnival Elation passenger near Bahamas

Video shows him falling off

Carnival Elation
(Carnival Cruise Line)

Cox Media Group

NASSAU, Bahamas —

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who was seen on video falling overboard from a Carnival cruise ship out of Jacksonville, Florida, early Monday morning.

Carnival Cruise Line said video shows Kevin Wellons, 24, go overboard at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 13. The Elation ship out of Jacksonville had already moored at its first port of call, Nassau, Bahamas, when the man's wife told officials he was missing at approximately 8:30 a.m. 

Wellons' wife said she'd last seen him at 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 13. 

The cruise line said the ship was about 14 nautical miles northeast of Great Harbor Cay in the Bahamas when Wellons, who is from Warner Robins, Georgia, reportedly went overboard. 

The Coast Guard was notified at about 11 a.m. by the Carnival Elation cruise ship that the man reportedly had been on the ship's closed-circuit TV going overboard from the 11th deck. The Coast Guard suspended its search at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Carnival Elation is based year-round in Jacksonville, and departed Saturday on a five-day Bahamas cruise. 

