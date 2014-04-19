Carjacking victim robbed outside Dollar General store

By Don Bishop

A carjacking victim has her car returned to her within minutes by Tulsa police, but her cell phone and wallet are still missing.

The victim was caught outdoors around 10 p.m. Monday at the Dollar General store at 10800 East 11 Street.

Tulsa Police Corporal R. W. Solomon says two black males with a gun took the woman's car keys and wallet.

"The suspects got into the vehicle and drove away with the victim's vehicle and cell phone."

About 15 minutes later, police located the woman's car.

It was parked at the Sierra Point Apartments a few blocks away, but no one has been arrested.