Ice Storm Warning and Freezing Rain Advisories in effect for Green Country.

Posted: 4:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Caller asks Niagara Falls police to 'stop wind from blowing'

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. —

Some strong winds in the Niagara Falls area Wednesday night were so loud, someone felt compelled to call the police to complain that he couldn’t sleep, the Buffalo News reported.

High winds in the Erie County area of upstate New York caused 3,000 utility customers to lose power late Tuesday and early Wednesday, the News reported.

Apparently, the howling winds got so loud, a person decided to lodge a complaint with the Niagara Falls, New York, police. A police dispatcher notified officers on patrol that someone was asking for their help, according to archived audio of the transmission.

"All cars be advised, someone called to see if the police could stop the wind from blowing so they could sleep," the dispatcher told officers. "If any of you guys could do that, could you let me know?"

As of early Friday morning, the winds in the Niagara Falls were still brisk, blowing from the west at 16 mph, according to the Weather Channel.

This is the audio from last night's dispatch for the police to stop the wind so that a caller could get some sleep. Audio downloaded from http://www.broadcastify.com/

Posted by The Action on Wednesday, January 11, 2017

