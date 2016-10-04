California child abuse suspect found in Oklahoma

By Michael Purdy

A California man wanted for allegedly abusing a child has been taken into custody in Osage County.

Barnsdall officers located Alan Scates after receiving a tip. He had been living in the area for the last couple of months.

Neighbors we spoke to became worried when they found out what Scates was wanted for.

"Our kids play up and down the street all the time," one neighbor said.

Making matters worse, Skates had been reportedly living with a woman and child, while here in Oklahoma.

He will be transported back to California. His wife also faces a child abuse charge.