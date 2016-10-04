Follow us on

Posted: 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

California child abuse suspect found in Oklahoma

Local officers received a tip

Police lights
DodgertonSkillhause/Morguefile
File photo

By Michael Purdy

Osage County, Okla. —

A California man wanted for allegedly abusing a child has been taken into custody in Osage County. 

Barnsdall officers located Alan Scates after receiving a tip.  He had been living in the area for the last couple of months.

Neighbors we spoke to became worried when they found out what Scates was wanted for.

"Our kids play up and down the street all the time," one neighbor said. 

Making matters worse, Skates had been reportedly living with a woman and child, while here in Oklahoma. 

He will be transported back to California.  His wife also faces a child abuse charge.

