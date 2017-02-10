Follow us on

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

Business owner helps officers catch counterfeit suspect

Place had been hit before

View Larger
Potter
Potter

By Michael Purdy

Sand Springs, Okla. —

Sand Springs officers arrested a woman this week, believed to be involved in a counterfeit ring. 

Police report counterfeit checks had been used at a tire business on four different occasions.  When Sierra Potter reportedly tried her luck again, the owner called the police.  

"We were able to identify her as one of the suspects who previously did one of the frauds and got tires," police said. 

Officers recovered counterfeit cash, checks and IDs.

No word on whether more arrests are expected in the case. 

We will continue to update the story as more information comes into the newsroom. 

