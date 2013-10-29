Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Ice Storm Warning and Freezing Rain Advisories issued for Green Country.

    Posted: 6:55 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

    Burning body found near Ft. Gibson Lake

    Report: Gunshots heard before victim located

    Crime scene tape
    (Getty)

    By Don Bishop

    Wagoner County deputies are investigating a homicide near Fort Gibson Lake.

    Someone called the sheriff's office late Wednesday to report finding a body that was burning in the Jackson Bay area southeast of the City of Wagoner and the Highway 51 bridge.

    The caller reported hearing gunfire and after investigating located the body on fire.

    Investigators say the victim had been shot in the head, but they were unable to determine the sex of the victim.

    The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation may be called to the scene.

