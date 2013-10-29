Burning body found near Ft. Gibson Lake

By Don Bishop

Wagoner County deputies are investigating a homicide near Fort Gibson Lake.

Someone called the sheriff's office late Wednesday to report finding a body that was burning in the Jackson Bay area southeast of the City of Wagoner and the Highway 51 bridge.

The caller reported hearing gunfire and after investigating located the body on fire.

Investigators say the victim had been shot in the head, but they were unable to determine the sex of the victim.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation may be called to the scene.