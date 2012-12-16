Brookside Taco Bueno is armed robbery scene

By Don Bishop

A Brookside business remains open during an armed robbery.

It was 11:09 p.m. Wednesday when the Taco Bueno at 4608 South Peoria Avenue was robbed.

"The drive-thru was still open. The lobby was closed to patrons," TPD Corporal Ian Adair said.

That's when the robber used something heavy to break the glass in the door.

Cpl. Adair said, "He was wearing dark clothing and he had his face covered. It was in a mask."

The black male pulled a pistol before he took money from the employees and took off out of the west door westbound.

No one was hurt.