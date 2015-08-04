Broken Arrow suspect found inside victim's home

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
Broken Arrow, Okla. —
We're learning more about a recently creepy burglary in Broken Arrow.
We know 27-year-old Christopher Carr was arrested for attempting to steal several items from the home.
The victims tell us it's how they found Carr, that's truly disturbing. He was wearing the victim's clothes.
"He was mentally lost in the situation," the victim tells us.
The family reportedly chased Carr from their residence and he was eventually taken into custody. The victim tells us Carr was lucky he wasn't shot.
The creepiness doesn't end there. After the incident, the victims kept finding bags full of random objects stashed around the house.
Carr was arrested on counts of public intoxication, felony burglary and felony burglary from vehicles.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}