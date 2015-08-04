Follow us on

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

Broken Arrow suspect found inside victim's home

He was also wearing his clothes

Broken Arrow Police Deparment
Skyler Cooper
By Michael Purdy

Broken Arrow, Okla. —

We're learning more about a recently creepy burglary in Broken Arrow. 

We know 27-year-old Christopher Carr was arrested for attempting to steal several items from the home. 

The victims tell us it's how they found Carr, that's truly disturbing.   He was wearing the victim's clothes.

"He was mentally lost in the situation," the victim tells us. 

The family reportedly chased Carr from their residence and he was eventually taken into custody.  The victim tells us Carr was lucky he wasn't shot. 

The creepiness doesn't end there.  After the incident, the victims kept finding bags full of random objects stashed around the house. 

Carr was arrested on counts of public intoxication, felony burglary and felony burglary from vehicles.

