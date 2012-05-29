Broken Arrow shooting victim in critical condition

By Don Bishop

A Broken Arrow shooting victim is hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting scene is at a house near 4400 North 34 Street.

BA police say the call came in as an assault with a deadly weapon at 2:47 a.m. Monday.

A 30-year old man had been shot at least once.

BA Police Sergeant Stephen Garrett confirmed that "the names are being withheld at this time pending the next of kin notification."

No one has been arrested.