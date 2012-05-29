Follow us on

Posted: 6:24 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017

Broken Arrow shooting victim in critical condition

BAPD: 30-year old male shot at least once

Broken Arrow Police
By Don Bishop

A Broken Arrow shooting victim is hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting scene is at a house near 4400 North 34 Street.

BA police say the call came in as an assault with a deadly weapon at 2:47 a.m. Monday.

A 30-year old man had been shot at least once.

BA Police Sergeant Stephen Garrett confirmed that "the names are being withheld at this time pending the next of kin notification."

No one has been arrested. 

