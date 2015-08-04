Broken Arrow police want you, your dog

By Michael Purdy

Do you live in Broken Arrow?

Do you own a dog?

Have you seen too many "Police Academy" movies?

If you answered yes to the first two, the Broken Arrow Police Department wants you to join their Paws on Patrol class. Police say the point of the class is to train residents to look for suspicious activity.

"We will teach them how to do a good description of a vehicle and person," police said. "That way if they do see something, they can give us the information that we need."

If you're interested, a Paws on Patrol class will take place February 21 at the Public Safety Complex near 71st and Lynn Lane. Citizens and their pets will get certified as honorary police officers at the end of training.