Broken Arrow having issues with calls regarding disabled parking

By Michael Purdy

The Broken Arrow Police Department reports they're having problems with people harassing the disabled.



In fact, Police say over the last two weeks, they have received around seven calls from people claiming someone is faking a disability in order to park in a handicapped spot.



"I think the issue people are having is they can't see the disability," police said.



In some of the cases, the people being harassed are actually disabled.

Police recommend you do call them if you have concerns. However, they ask you don't confront disabled people because they come in all shapes and sizes and you don't know their situation.



For reference, the law reads a disabled person can use a placard if they are the driver or the passenger.