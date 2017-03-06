By Rick Couri

Oolice and deputies are looking for 30-year-old Brian Benedict. It's believed Benedict shot and killed his father in a home near Maple and Willow in Verdigris and is likely still in the area.

KRMG news has learned the dead man's wife came home to find her husband dead and Brian Benedict, and a gun, missing. Investigators telling residents in the area to be on the lookout and to call them if they think they see anything unusual.

Word of the homicide was hinted at when Verdigris schools released the following statement on their website just hours ago.

"Verdigris Public Schools has made the decision to cancel school today, March 6, 2017.

Classes have been canceled today as a result of an incident in close proximity to our school. This incident has resulted in increased police activity in the area. While we are unable to release additional details as this time, please know the decision was made with the safety of all students in mind.

There will be no school today, March 6, 2017."

