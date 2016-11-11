Breaking: Kepler trial ends in mistrial for second time

By Michael Purdy

It's the case that just won't end.

A mistrial was declared early Saturday morning in the trial of former Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler. The jury announced they were hung 10-2, after deliberating for 8.5 hours.

For reference, this is the second time a mistrial has been declared.

Court records show the jury heard closing arguments on Friday. Around 6 p.m, they started deliberating.

Kepler is charged in the 2014 shooting death of Jeremy Lake. He faces a first-degree murder count.

KRMG will continue to update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.