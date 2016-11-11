Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 6:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017

Breaking: Kepler trial ends in mistrial for second time

Jury deliberated for 8.5 hours

Shannon Kepler
Courtesy Tulsa County Jail
Shannon Kepler

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

It's the case that just won't end.  

A mistrial was declared early Saturday morning in the trial of former Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler.  The jury announced they were hung 10-2, after deliberating for 8.5 hours.  

For reference, this is the second time a mistrial has been declared.  

Court records show the jury heard closing arguments on Friday.  Around 6 p.m, they started deliberating.  

Kepler is charged in the 2014 shooting death of Jeremy Lake.  He faces a first-degree murder count.

KRMG will continue to update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.

