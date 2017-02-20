Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 8:05 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

Boy injured when dumpster lid slams onto head, pins him

Boy was not breathing when he was found

By Cox Media Group

TAUNTON, Mass. —

A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when he became pinned by a dumpster lid outside his Massachusetts apartment.

Police said the boy was playing outside the Taunton Gardens apartment complex on Winslow Drive in Tauton and managed to climb inside a dumpster. As he was getting out, the metal lid slammed down onto his head and pinned him between the lid and rim of the dumpster.

It appeared as though it was too heavy for him to lift off his head, and his grandmother eventually found him unconscious and called 911.

Police said the boy initially wasn't breathing, but paramedics were able to revive him. "He was stable on the med flight," Sgt. William Henault said. "He had a pulse and was breathing on his own."

The boy remains at a Rhode Island hospital. Official say he suffered critical injuries, but is expected to survive.

