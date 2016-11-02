Follow us on

Posted: 9:00 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017

Boy, 2, dies after being left in SUV for more than five hours

Half-sister left him while she worked

Police Line Do Not Cross
(Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

BRANDON, Fla. —

A 2-year-old boy died Tuesday after being left for hours inside a hot sport utility vehicle in west-central Florida.

Jacob Manchego was left alone inside the silver Chevrolet Equinox for more than five hours while his half-sister, 21-year-old Fiorella Vanessa Silva-Tello, was working at a daycare center in Brandon, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

>> Read more trending stories

Silva-Tello took the unconscious toddler to a nearby dialysis center for help after she got off work at 2:30 p.m. She then brought him to Brandon Regional Hospital where he died, according to WTVT.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told the news station, "It doesn't take long for temperature inside that car to reach 120, 130 degrees," especially when the outside temperature was over 80.

Deputies are still trying to track down Manchego's parents, and no charges have been filed, WTVT reported.

Read more at WFTS.

