By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

After a record run as the prime-time host of NBC’s Olympic coverage, Bob Costas is stepping down, the network announced in a statement on Thursday.

Costas has hosted NBC’s Olympic coverage since 1992 and is now passing the torch to NBC sportscaster and former ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico.

Tirico takes over hosting duties beginning with the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeong Chang, South Korea, Costas himself announced on NBC’s “Today” show.

February 9, 2017

"I'm going to be like the rest of the country, watching Mike Tirico, who will be an able successor in Korea for the Winter Olympics beginning a year from today,'' Costas said.

During his 25 years at the helm of NBC’s coverage, Costas has hosted 11 Olympics and won 27 Emmy Awards, more than sports broadcaster in history.