Blue Bell wants regulation loosened

By Michael Purdy

Blue Bell is asking for a little help.

KRMG's told they want the federal government to loosen a regulation put into place, following the 2015 Listeria outbreak.

Currently, the company has to throw out any product that shows possible contamination, even if it tests negative. Blue Bell wants to only throw out ice cream that tests positive.

Do you think this is a fair request by Blue Bell or should they have to deal with all the consequences from the outbreak?