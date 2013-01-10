Blanchard police officer taken into custody

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016
Blanchard, Okla. —
A Blanchard police officer was arrested on Thursday, following an investigation by OSBI.
Officer Jordan Jones is accused of Internet crimes against a child. KRMG's told Jones allegedly solicited a minor online and received child pornography.
No word on how his reported crime came to light. We do know the Grady County District Attorney requested the investigation.
Jones has been booked into jail on counts of receipt of child pornography, violation of the Oklahoma computer crimes act and solicitation of a minor with the use of technology.
We will update the story when more information comes into the newsroom.
