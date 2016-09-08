Bixby area has become hotbed for car burglaries

By Michael Purdy

If you live in the area of 151st and Memorial, it would be a good idea to keep both eyes on your vehicle.

Bixby police report they recently received around 20 car burglary reports in just six days.

A victim we spoke to was steaming about someone going through his vehicle.

"They are brazen," the victim said. "They are just lucky I didn't catch them doing it."

For reference, the neighborhoods hit include Harvard Ponds, Blue Ridge, Falon Ridge, Copper Lead and Rivers Edge.

So far, police have not released any descriptions of a possible suspect. We do know items like credit cards, licenses, laptop computers and guns have been taken.

Anyone with information regarding the car burglaries is asked to call the Bixby Police Department.