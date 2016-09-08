Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

Bixby area has become hotbed for car burglaries

So far, no arrests have been made

View Larger
Bixby police
Skyler Cooper
Bixby police

Related

Man tries to cover up burglary he committed by reporting it
Woman calls about burglary in Tulsa, finds shooting victim
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Bixby, Okla. —

If you live in the area of 151st and Memorial, it would be a good idea to keep both eyes on your vehicle. 

Bixby police report they recently received around 20 car burglary reports in just six days. 

A victim we spoke to was steaming about someone going through his vehicle.

"They are brazen," the victim said.  "They are just lucky I didn't catch them doing it."

For reference, the neighborhoods hit include Harvard Ponds, Blue Ridge, Falon Ridge, Copper Lead and Rivers Edge.

So far, police have not released any descriptions of a possible suspect.  We do know items like credit cards, licenses, laptop computers and guns have been taken.

Anyone with information regarding the car burglaries is asked to call the Bixby Police Department.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 