Bird frozen to fence rescued by quick-thinking farmer

CALDWELL, ID —
A man’s quick thinking helped save a small bird that was frozen to a fence.
“While feeding my horses on New Year’s morning I noticed a solitary finch perched upon the steel fence near the water tank,” wrote YouTube user Nelson Wilson. “The tank is heated to keep it from freezing. It is not uncommon for birds to drink from the heated tank.”
Wilson explained that the bird’s feet had become wet, and ended up getting frozen to the fence. First, Wilson tried to free the animal by warming it up with his hands. “It then seemed that warming that bird’s feet with my warm breath would bring quicker success,” said Wilson.
As Wilson blew warm air onto the bird’s feet, the ice quickly melted and the bird flew away, chirping. “A delightful way to start a new year,” wrote Wilson.
According to Idaho Press-Tribune, Wilson lives in Caldwell, Idaho.
The region has been experiencing below freezing conditions for most of January.
