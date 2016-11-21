Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Beware of wildfire potential today in Oklahoma

Any fire could quickly 'exhibit resistance to control'

Fire truck
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
File photo

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Wildfires popped up around the state on Thursday.

However, officials believe Friday could be even worse.

That's because strong winds and dry air could cause any spark to spread quickly. 

The National Weather Service says the wildfire risk for today is "near critical."  While the Oklahoma Forestry Services reports any fire that starts today "will exhibit resistance to control."

So do be careful and please put out cigarette butts safely.

