Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

Beggs man dies 8 days after head-on collision

OHP: Possible DUI wrong way driver on I-244

By Don Bishop

A head-on collision with a possible drunk driver is fatal for a Beggs man.

State troopers say 40-year old John Holata died Christmas Day.

He had been injured on December 17th when 20-year old Megan Hobbs was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-244 near the Pittsburg Avenue overpass.

I'm told Hobbs was injured when she struck Holata's vehicle.

Holata's wife also was injured in the crash.

The OHP report doesn't indicate what charges Hobbs could face from the crash.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 