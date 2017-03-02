Then-Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden (left) celebrates his win with his wife, Hallie Biden, during a victory party for Democrats on Nov. 2, 2010, in Wilmington, Delaware.

Then-Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden (left) celebrates his win with his wife, Hallie Biden, during a victory party for Democrats on Nov. 2, 2010, in Wilmington, Delaware.

By Cox Media Group

You read that right: Hallie Biden, widow of Beau Biden, is dating his brother, Hunter Biden, according to a report in the New York Post's Page Six.

Beau Biden died of cancer in May 2015, shaking their whole family, particularly his father and then-Vice President Joe Biden.

>> Read more trending news

The former vice president said he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have given their blessing to the relationship and are grateful that the two found each other. He told Page Six that the family was “lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support, and we are happy for them.”

Hunter Biden and then-wife Kathleen separated in October 2015. They have three daughters together. Hallie and Beau Biden had two children together, Natalie and Hunter.

In a statement to Page Six, Hunter Biden said, “Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”