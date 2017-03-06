Barn fire near Broken Arrow under investigation

By Don Bishop and Skyler Cooper

Traffic is halted on East 31 Street during a fire at a barn.

Broken Arrow, Tulsa and Rolling Hills firemen responded to a blaze involving a barn that had living quarters attached.

The fire was on the south side of 31 Street, east of 193 East Avenue.

The firefight was handed off to Broken Arrow firefighters around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic was shut down east of the scene to South 209 East Avenue, as firemen were forced to lay a hose line to a fire hydrant.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.