Posted: 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

Ban on smoking with children in car clears Oklahoma House committee

View Larger
Woman smoking with child in car
ClarkandCompany / E+ / Getty Images
Woman smoking with child in car (stock photo)

By Greg Brown

FOX23.com

OKLAHOMA CITY —

A bill that could stop Oklahomans from smoking with kids in the car has cleared a House committee.

The bill by Rep. Donnie Condit, D-McAlester, would make it illegal to smoke cigarettes, pipes or cigars if a child is in a vehicle.

The penalty for violating the law would be a $20 fine.

