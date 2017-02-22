Woman smoking with child in car (stock photo)

By Greg Brown

FOX23.com

A bill that could stop Oklahomans from smoking with kids in the car has cleared a House committee.

The bill by Rep. Donnie Condit, D-McAlester, would make it illegal to smoke cigarettes, pipes or cigars if a child is in a vehicle.

The penalty for violating the law would be a $20 fine.

More here

February 22, 2017