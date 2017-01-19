Follow us on

Posted: 3:27 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Bakery employee carjacked while jumping dead battery

Customer stole 'Good Samaritan's' car

Merritt's Bakery
Google
Merritt's Bakery

By Don Bishop

A carjacking is bad enough, but if it happens to a Good Samaritan it's worse.

A Merritt's Bakery employee had gone outside to give a customer's dead battery a jump Wednesday night about 6:15.

But the stranded driver decided to steal the good guy's car instead.

Tulsa Police Sergeant David Brice looks at it this way:

"Someone got their car stolen and they're out of a car now so to that person it's a big deal."

The 2006 Hyundai Sonata is still missing from the scene at 3202 East 15 Street.

