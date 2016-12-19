'Bad Santa' arrested for allegedly selling drugs

By Cox Media Group

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a "Bad Santa" for allegedly selling drugs.

Isaac Geiger, 41, was arrested Monday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and resisting an officer without violence, according to JSO Inmate Information Search.

>> Read more trending stories

The Sheriff's Office was called to the 800 block of Golfair Boulevard after getting numerous recent complaints of drug activity.

Police saw Geiger standing at the driver’s side door of a U-Haul rental truck in the parking lot of the business. Geiger was wearing a red and white Santa Claus outfit with a hat and a white beard.

The Sheriff's Office said Geiger went into the driver side of the U-Haul truck, retrieved items and walked away from the truck. No one else was seen going to or from the U-Haul truck.

Once he saw police, Geiger ran from the parking lot. The suspect tripped over his Santa pants while running and fell to the ground. Detectives tried to take the suspect into custody but he rolled onto his belly and put his hands under his body. The suspect refused to comply and continued to resist police for some time, the Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives were finally able to put Geiger in handcuffs. Police found a plastic baggie in the left pocket of Geiger's shorts, which he had been wearing under the Santa suit, and cash in his right shorts pocket. The detectives stood Geiger up to finish searching him and he attempted to run again and was tackled back to the ground by the detectives. He continued to resist and reach for his waistline and was held on the ground until more police officers arrived.

On the front driver's side seat of the U-Haul, police found marijuana, a scale with marijuana residue on it and a black pouch containing MDMA. Inside a 5-gallon orange bucket with a white lid on the driver's side floorboard, they found additional marijuana, a yellow substance known to contain THC, Molly, Ecstasy pills, money, a digital scale with residue on it and a box of plastic baggies.

Geiger is being held in the Duval County Jail on a $5,016 bond.