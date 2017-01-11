Backpage.com gets rid of 'Adult' section

By Michael Purdy

After receiving a lot of pressure from the government, Backpage.com recently decided to remove their "Adult" section from their site.



The government hopes this will help with cracking down on human trafficking.



However, Tulsa undercover officers don't think this will hurt child traffickers. Instead, the ads will just move to the "dating" section.



Police say this will simply make it harder for officers to find criminals and not just someone looking for a legitimate date.



"99 percent of cases of human trafficking and child sex trafficking that we have worked over the last several years has all been done with stings online," Tulsa undercover officer said.



Police had found success using the "Adult" section to arrest prostitutes and human traffickers in the area.



Law enforcement agencies are not the only people who question the move. The child advocacy group "Children of the Night" reports the page acted as the best tool to find victims and rescue them.