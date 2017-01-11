Backpage.com gets rid of 'Adult' section

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
After receiving a lot of pressure from the government, Backpage.com recently decided to remove their "Adult" section from their site.
The government hopes this will help with cracking down on human trafficking.
However, Tulsa undercover officers don't think this will hurt child traffickers. Instead, the ads will just move to the "dating" section.
Police say this will simply make it harder for officers to find criminals and not just someone looking for a legitimate date.
"99 percent of cases of human trafficking and child sex trafficking that we have worked over the last several years has all been done with stings online," Tulsa undercover officer said.
Police had found success using the "Adult" section to arrest prostitutes and human traffickers in the area.
Law enforcement agencies are not the only people who question the move. The child advocacy group "Children of the Night" reports the page acted as the best tool to find victims and rescue them.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}