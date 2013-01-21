Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 11:23 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

Auto-pedestrian accident fatality near Harvard on I-44

OHP: Victim attempted to run across highway

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

By Don Bishop

An auto-pedestrian collision is fatal for a Tulsa man. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report says 62-year old David Jensen died around  6 p.m. Monday when he tried to run northbound across I-44 near Harvard Avenue.

The driver, Jose Dominguez-Salinas of Tulsa and three passengers inside his vehicle were not hurt.

