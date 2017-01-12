Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

STORM CENTER

Ice Storm Warning and Freezing Rain Advisories issued for Green Country.

    Posted: 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

    Authorities warn of Netflix phishing scam

    Be careful out there

    Netflix
    hapa boy / Flickr
    Netflix

    Related

    WATCH: Meryl Streep calls out Trump, asks for empathy during Golden Globes speech
    Man finds front door blocked by hastily built wall; police search for suspect
    Poet criticizes Texas state test after not being able to answer questions on poems she wrote
    Mark Zuckerberg no longer atheist, announces revelation on Facebook
    Mark Zuckerberg no longer atheist, announces revelation on Facebook

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Authorities in Maine are warning Netflix customers of a possible scam that targets credit card and personal information.

    >> Read more trending stories

    Customers have been receiving emails asking them to update their Netflix membership information, WBAY reported. A link in the email points people toward a web page that looks very similar to an official Netflix login page.

    The link requests billing and credit card information and then redirects customers to the actual Netflix website, WAGM reported.

    The video streaming company said that Netflix will never ask for personal information in an email – including payment information, Social \Security number, or account password.

    The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning to Netflix customers on its Facebook page, referencing a report by FireEye that a phishing operation was being used to gather information.

    Netflix Members: Caution!


    If you are a Netflix customer and you receive an email asking you to update your membership...Posted by Aroostook County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     